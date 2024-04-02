Discover the Best of Oceania: Australia and Fiji

Nothing says “holiday” more than an expanse of sparkling water, fine wine and nature in her element. Welcome to Oceania.Australia is home to some of the planet’s most spectacular multi-day hikes. Perhaps the best of them is the four-day Three Capes Walk, which takes you 48 kilometres along the edge of Tasman National Park, looking down on the wild Southern Ocean (with nothing between you and Antarctica).

Departing from Hobart to the Port Arthur Historic Site, take a private boat ride to begin your trek. Sleep in new architecturally designed eco-luxury lodges deep in the park, eating Tasmania’s finest produce and wines along the way. SeeFiji is where you’ll find that perfect wave, and unlike Hawaii, it breaks year-round. Fiji is also where the concept of the luxury surf resort originated. Now the world’s best surf resorts are sprinkled throughout its 333 islands, some on their own private islands, right beside the world’s best wave

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



smh / 🏆 6. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fiji’s best places to stay, whatever your budgetFrom hostels and bures on quiet beaches to private island retreats, Fiji has somewhere to stay for every traveller and every budget.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Fiji’s best places to stay, whatever your budgetFrom hostels and bures on quiet beaches to private island retreats, Fiji has somewhere to stay for every traveller and every budget.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Fiji’s best places to stay, whatever your budgetFrom hostels and bures on quiet beaches to private island retreats, Fiji has somewhere to stay for every traveller and every budget.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Ranked: Australia's best (and worst) performing airlines and airportsPlanning your next domestic trip? You might want to consult this list first.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Best concealer Australia: Chemist Warehouse employee shares the $16 item she uses to hide blemishes7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

‘Both massive and intimate’: is the Enmore Australia’s best music venue?Sydney’s 117-year old theatre has welcomed the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Harry Styles and a literally groundbreaking Genesis Owusu gig – but it all took ‘blood, sweat and tears’

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »