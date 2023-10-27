Discharge of bus driver's killer 'not satisfactory' for family of man burned alive seven years ago

Body found following manhunt over suspected school murderRBA Governor's warning as odds shorten on Cup day rate hikePolice hunt for killer after death of female staff member of Sydney's St Andrew's Cathedral SchoolAustralian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and US President Joe Biden toast the two country's friendshipNovember rate hike likely following inflation shockSign up now for the latest news from Australia and around the world direct to your inbox.

Body found following manhunt over suspected school murderRBA Governor's warning as odds shorten on Cup day rate hikePolice hunt for killer after death of female staff member of Sydney's St Andrew's Cathedral SchoolAustralian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and US President Joe Biden toast the two country's friendshipNovember rate hike likely following inflation shockSign up now for the latest news from Australia and around the world direct to your inbox.

Australia Headlines

Read more:

SBSNews »

Inquest to examine patient's care at Cairns and Princess Alexandra hospitals before sepsis deathChristopher Glen Essery died in Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital, but a full discharge summary from his previous hospital, including details of a hernia mesh repair, was not transferred. Read more ⮕

Brisbane News Live: Brisbane unit prices at record high; Qld govt’s ‘shock’ at Queen’s Wharf crime links; How will the parties get your vote?Federal police swoop on suspected members of international crime gang. Queensland’s public service mired in a new and unusual controversy over a GIF in a group chat. Bushfires are continuing to tear through Western Downs. Read more ⮕

Man shot by police south of BrisbaneA﻿ man is in a critical condition in hospital after being shot by police in Logan, south of Brisbane. Read more ⮕

Brisbane star fights ‘uncertain’ future to become first Paris 2024 OlympianThere was a period where she feared her days competing at the top were over. Now, this Brisbane product has been announced as the nation’s first Olympian in Paris next year. Read more ⮕

Brisbane news live: Lehrmann named as alleged Toowoomba rapist; Brisbane CBD deal that’s too big to failFollow our live coverage as we bring you the biggest headlines in the city. Former political staffer Bruce Lehrmann is alleged to have raped a woman weeks after he first appeared in court on unrelated charges he raped Brittany Higgins. Read more ⮕

Queensland coroner examines mental health management of Anthony O'Donohue after Brisbane bus driver set alightTomorrow marks seven years since 29-year-old Brisbane bus driver Manmeet Sharma died, after he was set alight by one of his passengers. Read more ⮕