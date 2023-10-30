Director Hopes for Revival of GameStop Craze Amidst ASIC Warnings

has a message at odds with the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC), which is running ads before screenings imploring viewers not to “get burnt by the hype”.

Craig Gillespie says he would love to see a revival of the GameStop meme stock-investing craze dramatised in the film, in which huge numbers of Americans put their savings into moribund shares of a flailing retail chain.The early 2021 phenomenon led to its share price surging as short sellers were “squeezed” before it later came back to earth, although well above the stock’s previous price.“At the end of the film, there’s a reporter who says...

"We've all seen fake experts promising endless riches but the reality is buying into their schemes is the same as setting your money on fire," the ads intone. "Don't get burnt by hype." Gillespie doesn't see the GameStop movement in those terms, however. Instead, he argues that the stock was genuinely undervalued and that even as the hype took hold it sparked conversations about the transparency and fairness of financial markets.

“There were a lot of people who came into this movement later on it was really about sticking it to Wall Street and hitting them where it hurts,” Gillespie says. Comedian Pete Davidson, left, plays the dropkick brother of the GameStop craze instigator Keith Gill. Paul Dano is in the latter role.Plus he has an affection for the meme stock enthusiasts, who include one of his sons, that is undimmed by the fact he lost money when investing in the fad.It’s evident in the movie too, which portrays the meme stock believers as the quirky but downtrodden heart of middle America.

"So there is a lot of damage done by the short selling without obviously any real awareness of the number of individuals who are involved in this and the families that suffer from this."But Gillespie sees the meme stock craze as an American, rather than Australian, phenomenon. ASIC has banned binary options, which allow people to bet on whether a stock will go up or down similar to some of the tools used in the GameStop saga, from being sold to retail investors.