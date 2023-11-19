Dingo Visits Australian Parliament to Advocate for Species

A dingo called Pumbah entered Australian parliament this week in an effort to persuade the country’s lawmakers they have been persecuting his species based upon a myth and mistruth. Pumbah, who journeyed from the foothills of Victoria’s Macedon Ranges, was ushered through a side entrance to parliament on Thursday while a group of his human allies strode through the main foyer.





