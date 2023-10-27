‘Difficult and expensive’: US report raises Aukus doubts after Joe Biden reassures Anthony Albanese at White House

The Australian prime minister, Anthony Albanese, and the US president, Joe Biden at the White House. A US congress report has warned the US navy could could be left with fewer submarines, under the Aukus deal.The Australian prime minister, Anthony Albanese, and the US president, Joe Biden at the White House. A US congress report has warned the US navy could could be left with fewer submarines, under the Aukus deal.
The US plans to sell Virginia class nuclear-powered attack submarines (SSNs) to Australia in the 2030s before Adelaide-built submarines start to enter service from the 2040s. The US Navy has said it “anticipates building additional Virginia class SSNs in the 2030s as replacements for submarines sold to Australia” – but the CBO said this would require the US to build SSNs at the rate of 1.9 to 2.6 a year.“Currently, the shipyards are building fewer than 1.5 SSNs a year in addition to beginning construction of Columbia class ships and are facing a backlog of work,” the report said.
“That loss might even be more than offset because the Australian submarines would be based in the Western Pacific region and therefore could respond more quickly to any conflict with China involving Taiwan or other issues in the South China Sea,” it said. headtopics.com
The Australian government has repeatedly argued it will retain sovereign control of the submarines, despite arguments from former prime ministers Malcolm Turnbull and Paul Keating that the multi-decade Aukus arrangement relies on US support and reduces Australia’s room to move.
Wicker, who represents Mississippi in the US Senate, responded to that by calling it a “welcome start” but said the US must “meet the obligations of the Aukus agreement without putting our own submarine fleet in jeopardy”. headtopics.com