Differentiating Between Monday's Alleged Stabbing and Saturday's Bondi Junction Rampage

Authorities were quick to label Monday night’s alleged stabbing a ‘ terrorist attack ’, while Saturday’s deadly Bondi Junction rampage was not. Here’s why they’re different. Sydney is once again reeling after a 16-year-old boy allegedly carried out a “disturbing” terrorist attack when he stabbed a high profile bishop and priest in the city’s southwest on Monday night.

The alleged stabbing of a bishop and priest during a church service on Monday night has been declared a terrorist attack. Picture: XDirector-General of ASIO, Mike Burgess said there were clear differences. NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb, who made the decision to call the alleged stabbing a “terrorist attack” early Tuesday morning, said she had been informed by a number of factors.

Ms Le said she was “very concerned” by the decision to declare it a terrorist attack, saying people “won’t feel safe in our community now”. “I’m not exaggerating to feel sick in the stomach that the Premier has done that. But I hope he has a good reason to do this. And I pray to God that they get to the bottom of this.”

