Different Punishments in Rugby League and Rugby Union

Perhaps rugby league can learn a little from rugby union – after all, given two of the most brutal incidents in the history of the 13-a-side code did not result in the type of punishment meted out in the weekend’s Rugby World Cup final.

with the point of his right shoulder. The referee issued a yellow card on the advice of the television match official, who upgraded it to red while Cane was still in the sin bin, meaning a 10-minute penalty became a send-off, the first in a final of a RWC.

Cane’s “victim” was able to complete the match, whereas Manu had to have three metal plates inserted in his face. headtopics.com

Admittedly, rugby union has far more stoppages than rugby league and many of its rules can only be comprehended by a battery of Trappist monks, meaning the 15-a-side code has a greater need to find ways to create more ball-in-play time.The TMO does have 10 minutes to review multiple angles to determine if there are factors that mitigate upgrading the offence to red.

Furthermore, minutes before his sanction, Cane copped an elbow to the head from Springboks second-rower Eben Etzebeth that was unpunished, probably because the All Blacks skipper refused to go down.Ten minutes is also ample time for a big punter to call the bunker, pressuring the officials. headtopics.com

(One referee who liked a lung-buster had a visitor who entered the room with the half-time penalty count recorded on the inside lid of a cigarette packet, allowing the referee to even the count in the second half ... if inclined to do so.

