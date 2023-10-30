‘Did you fart?’: Most awkward interview ever

Awkward interviews happen in professional sport but Daniel Ricciardo was involved in an all-time stinker at the Mexican Grand Prix.The term has never been more appropriately used than for the chat between ex-Formula 1 teammates Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris after Monday’s Mexican Grand Prix.

After congratulating Ricciardo, Buxton asks about the race and the Aussie quickly turned to Norris in his response.“I feel like probably before the red (flag) we were looking even better, but did you have really good pace before the red?”Ricciardo took advantage of the pause, jumping in with “No. Okay, so I could have got fifth. There you go. So what a bummer.”

Ricciardo and Norris taking part in a different sort of race when they were teammates last season. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)“No I’m happy, I’m happy. It’s been a while. But in general just an awesome weekend I think, from start to finish it was good. headtopics.com

The two are clearly enjoying the banter, before Buxton asks Norris: “Do you have a question for Daniel?” That led to an exchange about Ricciardo’s driving style and his apparent habit of lifting his pinky on his left hand, seemingly compensating for his injury.Finally they get back onto real racing talk, with the “Honey Badger” discussing his finish to the race, when Norris was able to overtake him in one of the best moves of the race.“On one hand you never just want to wave someone by. But we thought obviously he could maybe catch George and bring George back to us.

