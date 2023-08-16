Diamond Prices Plunge After Record Highs in 2021 and 2022

From Greek mythology, to Marilyn Monroe's Hollywood and clever marketing by De Beers, diamonds have long been lusted over."The current softness in natural diamond prices is primarily a correction, following what I would say is a record run up in prices that we saw in 2021 and 2022," said New York City-based independent diamond analyst, Paul Zimnisky."All of the moons pretty much aligned for diamonds, and it was a really strong period," Mr Zimnisky said.
"Almost every category of natural diamonds went parabolic to the upside, due to supply shortages, following the stimulus, primarily in the US, during the pandemic." Prices for a cut, one carat, natural white diamond, rose 5.8 per cent in the 2020 calendar year then soared 17.4 per cent in 2021, according to the global RapNet Diamond Index (RAPI). "Now we're on the other side of that … we're experiencing a demand shock in the other direction," Mr Zimnisky told The Business.Prices started to plunge in 2022, with the RAPI wiping off 10.7 per cent for a one carat stone that yea
