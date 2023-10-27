Dharamshala the glorious stage as Australia and New Zealand eye semi-final berth

This will be in so many ways a different sort of World Cup game for Australia, but captain Pat Cummins guarantees that what will not change is Australia’s attacking bent. After all, the winner is just about guaranteed an early shopper’s place in the semi-finals.
There’s the different pitch, the sportiest in the tournament, to judge from the scores here, which are antithetical to the generally high-scoring norm. In four previous matches, only one team has made more than 300 and weirdly enough, that was England. Cummins said Australia had no choice but to play what comes. “We talk a lot about playing what’s in front of you,” he said.
Dew and early evening swing generally and fog at this venue have interfered with many matches in this tournament, but will not be an issue in this one. Snow glare might be! There was a dusting a couple of days ago, made to photographers’ orders.Above all, there’s New Zealand, a different sort of traditional rival in that there is no dark or nasty edge to it as there sometimes is in the Ashes, say, or between Indian and Pakistan. headtopics.com
They’ve been finalists in the past two World Cups and won a world Test championship, too. The only game they’ve lost in this tournament is to unbeaten India. But Head has not had a hit in the middle since breaking his hand six weeks ago, New Zealand have a seriously quick bowler in Lockie Ferguson and the pitch, as mentioned, is on the bowler-friendly side. This will be hand-to-hand combat.
Cummins puts this down to the fact that he is one of few bowlers who can be thrown the ball at any phase in a one-day game and create a wicket. “He just keeps getting and better,” Cummins said. “He’s wobbling the ball across right-handers, he’s bowling around the wicket more than he did in say 2015. He’s got plenty of tools at his disposal.” headtopics.com