Devastating Story Overwhelms Morning Show Stars

One devastating story has absolutely overwhelmed Sunrise and Today show stars live on air this morning. One devastating story has seen presenters across both Seven and Nine’s prime time breakfast programs break down in tears this morning. It was written by South Australia’s Police Commissioner Grant Stevens and his wife, Emma, following the death of their teenage son, Charlie, during schoolies celebrations.

The 18-year-old was killed after an alleged hit-and-run on the south coast on Friday night and died the following day in hospital from an irreversible brain injury, making him the 101st person to lose their life on the state’s roads this year. Nine’s Adelaide correspondent, Tom Rehn, admitted from the outset that he would struggle to be “professional” in delivering his report, as his own stepson was “one of Charlie’s best friends.” “It’s really difficult to read … I’ll endeavour to get through it as best I can





newscomauHQ » / 🏆 8. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Democrats and Joe Biden face ‘absolutely devastating’ polling numbersSky News contributor Megyn Kelly says the poll numbers are “absolutely devastating” for the Democrats. “To the point where David Axelrod – the guy who got Barack Obama elected twice – came out explicitly, in writing, on X, talking about how it is time for Joe Biden to step aside,” Ms Kelly told Sky News host Paul Murray.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 6. / 77,616 Read more »

Philippines: Super Typhoon Haiyan survivors commemorate 10th anniversary of devastating stormSurvivors in the Philippines hold prayers and light candles to remember the more than 7,000 dead or missing in one of the strongest storms ever recorded

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

‘Why the f*** am I so unlucky’: Ferrari star can’t believe devastating F1 momentF1: Daniel Ricciardo's frustration at the DRS spilled over to his team on radio as he apologized for venting his concerns.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 20. / 22,5 Read more »

Devastating song played at star’s funeralMatthew Perry’s family and friends were in tears when a poignant song, which the actor praised before his death, was played at his funeral on Friday.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 8. / 76,7 Read more »

'Subtle' sign little boy had devastating diseaseWhen new mother Kim Vo, 31, noticed one of her toddler Chase&x27;s eyes looked slightly different from the other, she thought it was simply one of his irises changing colour.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 9. / 72,072 Read more »

How do we stop terrorism when its repercussions are so devastating?For more than 150 years hatemongers have felt powerful by making the public feel vulnerable and afraid

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »