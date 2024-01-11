Devastating Storm Destroys Home of 21 Years

This is what's left of Glenda Davidson's home of 21 years. Today she's returning to the ruins with her son, Glen. My husband passed away recently. He had dementia and all my memories of him are in that house and now they're all gone. It is our 50th wedding anniversary is a couple of days and I think we would have celebrated that at home and now we can't. It’s been two weeks since a thunderstorm described as a tornado ripped through the Gold Coast hinterland.

On Christmas night, Glenda watched the storm roll in on her deck downstairs with a friend. Her daughter and three granddaughters were all upstairs. We rushed inside and my glass door blew in, oh, it was frightening and then I heard the girls screaming upstairs. Leanne had tried to close the four big doors across the deck, and they just blew in and when they blew in, it was like a tunnel. It just took the house down like a deck of cards





