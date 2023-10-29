‘Devastating’ injury to trigger huge trade; Star’s ‘insane’ catch amid record-breaking day

The Vikings are immediately in the market for a QB and could pull the trigger on a huge trade in the next 48 hours after veteran Kirk Cousins suffered a potential season ending achilles injury.Meanwhile, the Titans could have a QB controversy on their hands after a third-round draft pick impressed in his first NFL start.Vikings QB Kirk Cousins could miss the rest of the season after sustaining what appears to be a torn achilles.

The Vikings turned to fifth-round rookie QB Jaren Hall to steer the team home. Cousins had starred prior to the injury, throwing for 274 yards and 2 TDs. Hall may be given a chance, but he’s raw and inexperienced, so the Vikings would be remiss not to at least test the market.

Levis replaced regular starter Ryan Tannehill, who was out with an ankle injury. The rookie did a better job moving the offense than the veteran QB has been able to do this season. In fact, Levis’ 4TDs is more than Tannehill has thrown in his six starts. headtopics.com

Hopkins’ name has been bandied around in rumours ahead of Wednesday’s trade deadline, but he responded to those with a huge game, catching four balls for 128 yards and three TDs. Tannehill has proven he’s well beyond his best and it’s clear Levis is more inclined to push the ball downfield, something that the Titans offense has lacked in recent years.

Brown recorded his sixth-straight game with at least 125 receiving yards in Philadelphia’s 38-31 win against gritty division rivals the Washington Commanders. Brown’s huge game helped the Eagles come from behind against the Commanders and move to a 7-1 record. Philadelphia are the first team this season to reach seven wins. headtopics.com

