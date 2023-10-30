Devastating Category 5 Storm Hits Guerrero State in Mexico

Guerrero state as a devastating Category 5 storm last week, the region's governor said on Sunday (Monday AEDT).

Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, the record-breaking storm brought sustained winds of 265km/h ashore near Acapulco, leaving the popular southern Mexico tourist destination in ruins.Salgado Pineda's statement said 340 people had been rescued by Mexican authorities.

The health sector reported ground-floor flooding at one hospital, and electromechanical equipment and the medicinal gas supply were affected at another hospital, authorities said in a statement on Saturday.New Zealand blasted with 'one of the strongest winds ever'Mexico's Seismic Alert System (SASMEX) has damage to 27 sensors in the Pacific Ocean region. The Acapulco International Airport also suffered damage, but operations have since resumed, officials said. headtopics.com

The devastation from Otis left structures, including some high-rise buildings, in shambles with exposed cinder blocks, scattered pieces of wood and nonexistent rooftops, images and video showed.The storm knocked out power in over half a million homes and businesses across the Guerrero state, according to Mexico's Federal Electricity Commission, which had restored electricity to 58 per cent of those affected in Acapulco by Sunday, according to the governor.

Around 10,000 military members were deployed to the Acapulco area to assist with efforts, authorities said.

