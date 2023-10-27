‘Devastated’ family breaks silence after ‘beautiful’ daughter murdered at Sydney school

'Devastated and heartbroken' family of Lilie James, 21, breaks silence after she is found murdered at Sydney's St Andrew's Cathedral School

The 21-year-old's body was found inside a gym bathroom at St Andrew's Cathedral School just before midnight on Wednesday evening. Lilie James, 21, was found beaten to death at St Andrew's Cathedral School just before midnight on Wednesday evening. Picture: Facebook

"We are tremendously grateful for the support of the community at this difficult time," the statement read. The pair were last seen together at the school, with CCTV footage showing 24-year-old Mr Thijssen following Ms James into the gym bathroom. Police have confirmed a body was found in the waters near the cliffs just after 8am on Friday, with emergency crews and a rescue helicopter now working to retrieve the body.

It is understood the pair had been dating for five weeks, before Ms James ended the romance a few days ago.

