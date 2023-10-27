‘Devastated and heartbroken’: Family of slain water polo coach Lilie James breaks silence

The family of a water polo coach found dead inside a prestigious Sydney school’s gym bathroom has broken their silence. Lilie James, 21, was found dead with serious head injuries at St Andrew’s Cathedral School, in Sydney’s CBD, where she worked, on Wednesday night. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Body found in search for man missing following death of Lilie James On Friday morning, the 21-year-old’s devastated family issued their first statement since the grim discovery.

Sydney City Police Area Commander Superintendent Martin Fileman said of James on Thursday that “it was apparent she was a victim of a homicide”. CCTV footage from the school allegedly shows James and Thijssen entering the school bathroom, with Thijssen leaving well over an hour later. 7NEWS understands the pair had been dating but James is understood to have ended the relationship a few days ago.

