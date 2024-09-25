Detroit's Bridgerton Ball: A Willy Wonka Experience Redux?

Poundland-level decor, staff in sports jerseys, people having to sit on the floor … might this disastrous Detroit event be the new Willy Wonka Experience?travelled around the world, that people would have wised up. You would have thought that, upon seeing an expensive and unofficial “ fan experience ” pop up near your home, everyone would give it a wide berth. You would have thought that, as terrible as the Wonka fiasco was, the sole plus side would be the instant death of that entire industry.

Sure, perhaps you could argue that there were already signs of a lack of attention to detail – the description ends “Your welcome to sell your ticket as well if you cannot be in attendance” – but even that couldn’t possibly have alerted attenders to the horrors that lurked within. According to various reports on social media, whatever food was available ran out after an hour, wasn’t cooked properly and was, there was a “queen” in attendance for visitors to have their photo taken with, but she spent her encounters handing out business cards and telling people to follow her on social media. For an extra $40 , guests could sit on a vaguely throne-like seat and have their photo taken by a photographer who insisted on airdropping their shots to them.

And make no mistake, the internet loves this. Show people the yawning chasm between an amazing promise and the dismal reality, and that’s the news cycle sewn up for a fortnight. It boggles the mind that the Detroit Bridgerton Ball organisers didn’t think of this at all, resulting in them having to issue an apology statement saying that: “We understand that not everyone had the experience they hoped for,” and that “We are reviewing resolution options.”Still, hope springs eternal.

This is the future that The Detroit Bridgerton Themed Ball can expect. Sure, right now it looks like a scam put on to fleece hundreds of good-hearted fans out of their hard-earned money. But any minute now, that pole dancer is going to become an international celebrity. Isn’t that all we want from this sort of thing?

