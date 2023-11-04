Detailed and Compelling Testimony Reveals Johnson's Unfitness as Prime Minister

Before the public inquiry into the handling of the Covid pandemic had taken a single minute of evidence, it was already established that he was a wholly unsuitable character to be leading the country through the gravest peacetime emergency in more than a century. We knew he was too selfish, too weak, too amoral, too capricious, too negligent and too frivolous.

What the inquiry is adding to the familiar portrait of Mr Johnson is detailed and compelling testimony from people who were in the room about how utterly unfit – ethically, intellectually, temperamentally and in any other way you might mention – he was to be prime minister. His cabinet secretary, his principal private secretary, his most senior aide, his director of communications and his chief scientific adviser, very different personalities with very different perspectives, all agree on one thing: Mr Johnson was comprehensively incapable of doing the jo

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDIANAUS: When Britain most needed a decent leader, we had a derelict at the helmThe Covid inquiry testimony is an eviscerating indictment of Boris Johnson and a stain on the reputation of his enablers

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

GUARDIANAUS: Mike Johnson, theocrat: the House speaker and a plot against AmericaSecond-in-line to the presidency, the Republican makes claims about the constitution and Christianity, and his wish to impose his faith on others, that do not withstand serious scrutiny

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

GUARDIANAUS: Boris Johnson will struggle to reverse narrative of ‘chaotic’ Covid reignInquiry evidence stacks up against former PM in repeated references to him being out of control and indecisive

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

GUARDIANAUS: Boris Johnson says he was not indecisive at start of Covid pandemicEx-PM in written evidence to Covid inquiry admits being torn over first lockdown due to the economic harm it would cause the UK

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

GUARDIANAUS: US House passes $14.3bn aid package for Israel despite Democratic oppositionLed by House speaker Mike Johnson, Republican plan passes Thursday 226-196 as Biden threatens veto

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

GUARDIANAUS: Jimmy Kimmel on Don Jr’s testimony: ‘What he lacks in intelligence, he also lacks in charisma’Late-night hosts discuss Don Jr’s testimony in his father’s fraud trial, the real value of Mar-a-Lago and Ron DeSantis’s alleged height-boosting shoe inserts

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »