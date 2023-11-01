Despite rocketing rents and property prices, a key Reserve Bank housing analysis group hasn't met for a year

Detail from a presentation to the most recent meeting of the group that discusses housing market data inside the Reserve Bank, on September 8, 2022. The group has gone under several names and the documents were released to the ABC through the Freedom of Information (FOI) process.Interest rates have been lifted 12 times since May 2022, taking the cash rate from emergency pandemic lows of 0.1 per cent to 4.1 per cent.

Briefings for bank leaders ahead of speeches and public appearances and publications including the Statements on Monetary Policy (SOMP) and Financial Stability Reviews include analysis of the housing market.Mellisa McBey has had to fight to keep a roof over the head of her family, and worries future rent rises would push her out of the neighbourhood that's her home.

Rents are higher, with Reserve Bank governor Michele Bullock telling the Senate last week that annual rises are tipped to hit an average of 10 per cent in the coming months, before falling back. "It would be worthwhile having these meetings to discuss the impact upon potential monetary policy settings and what that would mean for the housing market," he says.

"They have a significant impact upon the housing market … The impact is through direct forms of action they take, as well as indirect forms following their action."In a statement, a spokesperson for the bank said the lack of meetings by the housing group did not reflect any diminution of the importance of the housing market to deliberations and decisions.

