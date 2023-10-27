Despite its inflammatory rhetoric, Iran is unlikely to attack Israel. Here's why

Iran has warned Israel of severe consequences from “multiple fronts” if it does not halt its relentless bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s position on Iran has been uncompromising. In the past, it has advocated for surgical strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and has been implicated in the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientists.

As a result, Iran has been maintaining a difficult balance between its ideological rhetoric and political expediency. But Iran is playing with fire. The balance it seeks to maintain can be easily disrupted in the unpredictable fog of war. headtopics.com

In fact, there are now calls from the hardline camp to follow through with the promise of destroying Israel. The editor-in-chief of Kayhan Daily, known as the mouthpiece of Khamenei, has called for an official declaration of war against Israel. However, the authorities do not have a death wish. They are fully aware that open confrontation with Israel – or even a confrontation by one of Iran’s proxies – could be very costly for Iran.

Widespread protests across Iran following the killing of Mahsa (Zhina) Amini have shown the depth of regime’s unpopularity in the past year. Given this, a military confrontation with Israel could have unpredictable political consequences for the regime. headtopics.com

Iran has also followed the same approach in relation to Israel. The survival of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in Syria with Russian and Iranian backing ensured Iran has the capacity to launch attacks on Israel, but it has deliberately refrained from doing so.

Iran is a hostage of its own inflammatory rhetoric. The regime has made its political fortune on rejecting the West and Israel. The Palestinian cause has been trumpeted as central to its worldview.

Read more:

_TCglobal »

Israel Hamas attacks: These enemies of Israel have just met to ’plot victoryA photo of the meeting between Hezbollah, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad shows the men seated beneath framed portraits of Iran’s supreme leaders. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas: US strikes Iran-linked targets in SyriaUS Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said the “narrowly tailored” action was retaliation for attacks on American forces in the region. Read more ⮕

US strikes Iran-linked sites in Syria amid fears Israel-Hamas war could escalateDefence secretary Lloyd Austin says strikes were in response to attacks on US troops, and warns others against action that would lead to ‘broader regional conflict’ Read more ⮕

Hamas militants reportedly received combat training in Iran prior to Israel attackSky News US contributor Michael Ware says Iran has played “a major hand” in Hamas' attack against Israel. Mr Ware’s remarks come after the Wall Street Journal reported that in the weeks leading up to the surprise attack on Israel earlier this month, around 500 Hamas militants received specialised combat training in Iran. Read more ⮕

Hamas terrorists were trained by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard before Israel attack: reportHundreds of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad fighters reportedly travelled to Iran to receive “specialised combat training” in the weeks before the October 7 attack on Israel. Read more ⮕

‘Rusty’ Matildas win first Olympic qualifier despite frustrating game against IranIran kept the World Cup semi-finalists to only two goals using a low defensive block which largely achieved what it set out to do. Read more ⮕