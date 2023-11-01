Desperate farmers face grim November forecast as dams, tanks, bores run dry across Queensland

Like much of Queensland, there is no decent rain in sight for the Booths with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting a drier-than-average November for much of the state. Mary Valley Haulage managing director David Warren said they were flat out transporting water to desperate property owners."I even had to fill a dam the other day for some fellow because he'd run out of water for his stock. So, it's getting pretty bad."Yesterday, I had 47 missed calls and that was just the ones I missed.""It's a worry … Just not seeing an end to the dry spell," she said.

"I'm looking down at my dam at the moment, and it's just like a mud pile, and there's nothing I can do about it.Amamoor grazier Ray Zerner said this time last year they were under water in the floods but that was followed by poor summer rain."I've talked to a lot of mates and they're all pulling their hair out — they don't know which way to turn.Gympie Mayor Glen Hartwig warned the community to be water-wise as further restrictions were likely.

Back in central Queensland, the irony for the Booths is that they live just five kilometres from the reliable water supply of the Fitzroy River, and a few tantalising kilometres away from where the $1 billion Fitzroy to Gladstone water pipeline is being built.

