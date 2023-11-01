Derby Day form guide: Full tips for Group 1 bonanza and the $14 shot that can win the big one

It’s a brilliant day, a smorgasbord of major racing, which will often draw 90,000 fans or more, roughly double that of the Everest at Randwick, and in which all nine races have Group status. The other Group 1 is the Empire Rose Stakes, a 1600m test for fillies and mares which will usually add a couple of zeroes to the winner’s value once she starts breeding. It includes one mare who’s already got a few - Alcohol Free - bought for a cool $10,000,000 last year out of England, where she’d won four G1s, by the ever-expanding Yulong thoroughbred empire of Chinese billionaire Zheng Yuesheng.

And the highlights don’t end with the races. After the last, there’s the announcement of Tuesday’s Melbourne Cup field, and the barrier draw which can make or break many horses’ chances in Australia’s greatest cultural institution.

Top chances: ATHABASCAN (BlueBet approx odds: $2.40) is a French import who won two 2400m races in Sydney in September but needs to pick up from moderate runs in two 2500m Melbourne Cup lead-up races, an eighth in The Bart Cummings, and a seventh in the Moonee Valley Cup. KALAPOUR ($4.80) is an Irish import who’s been working into form after five runs this campaign, with third placings in his past two. LADIES MAN ($8) adds intrigue as a Kiwi raider.

SHINZO, CYLINDER and KING’S GAMBIT ran 1-2-3 in the Golden Slipper as two-year-olds, and now they’re back as three-year-old colts putting their cases for multi-million dollar stud careers, where the real money kicks in. SHINZO ($7), however, has run ninth in two starts this campaign, and has people wondering about the “post-Slipper curse” that can beset many a young autumn star come the springtime. His second ninth was in The Everest, where CYLINDER ($3.

