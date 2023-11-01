Deputy PM rejects Covid inquiry attacks on Boris Johnson’s leadership as ‘very partial’

Oliver Dowden hosts a reception at Downing Street on 31 October for Black History Month. The deputy PM has defended Boris Johnson’s Covid leadership.Oliver Dowden hosts a reception at Downing Street on 31 October for Black History Month. The deputy PM has defended Boris Johnson’s Covid leadership.This is not a public comment – only the Guardian can see your message.
What I think you are seeing there is very partial, one piece of evidence amongst many others. I am quite sure that when the former prime minister gives evidence he will give a full account of himself, the Cabinet Office has given a very full account of how we conducted ourselves.
I am not going to give commentary on one individual piece of information because it needs to fit in with a much wider picture of how we conducted ourselves both at the time and through the vaccine programme, and through all the different, very difficult decisions that were taken around the cost and benefits of lockdowns.Kemi Badenoch, the business and trade secretary, takes part in a Q&A at the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship conference.
If you want to contact me, do try the “send us a message” feature. You’ll see it just below the byline – on the left of the screen, if you are reading on a laptop or a desktop. This is for people who want to message me directly. I find it very useful when people message to point out errors (even typos – no mistake is too small to correct). Often I find your questions very interesting, too.
Australia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕
Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕
Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕
Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕
Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕
Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕