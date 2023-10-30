Depressed Pilot Attempts to Open Emergency Exit Midflight

Joseph Emerson, 44, was deeply depressed before the bizarre Oct. 22 episode on a San Francisco-bound flight but told his wife he couldn’t afford to come clean to the airline, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting.“And then he expressed to me, ‘Sarah, I can’t be out of work,” she recalled her husband telling her. “‘We have to pay a mortgage. If I go do that, I have to go through all these other hoops… and we can’t afford to do that.

The Federal Aviation Administration, which licenses and regulates pilot conduct in the US, allows them to self-report any mental health or physical issues – but pulls them from the cockpit when they do.

The pilots are then required to undergo extensive screening before they’re cleared to fly again, which experts say serves as a deterrent for them to be upfront about any issues they may be dealing with. headtopics.com

“They will have to go through these evaluations by a psychiatrist and a neuropsychologist to do that,” he said. “This is a pilot who basically is being responsible saying, ‘I am not up to flying because of my grief or whatever.”

Stretch said her husband had struggled emotionally since the death of a close friend — who served as the best man at the couple’s wedding — more than five years ago, and was returning from a trip with mutual friends when he lapsed into bizarre behavior on the flight. headtopics.com

