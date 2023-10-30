‘Deplorable’: Punter roasts sneaky Aussie issue which could destroy World Cup dream

Every ball in unbelievable final over! | 01:50Making just one run over the final two overs nearly put an end to Australia’s World Cup winning run and moved former skipper Ricky Ponting to dub the middle and late effort against New Zealanders in Dharamsala as “deplorable”.

The stumbling finish, after a belligerent and unstoppable opening, was not lost on the team’s coaching staff in the wake of the thrilling victory that has set the Australians on course to a semi-final spot that seemed a long way away after consecutive losses to start the tournament.

Amid questions over whether Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne can play in the same side, and with injured all-rounder Marcus Stoinis nearing a return ahead of the next encounter with an embattled English outfit, more middle-order runs looms as crucial to ongoing success. headtopics.com

With big scores dominating, batting coach Michael di Venuto said there was no doubt where the Aussies needed to get better if they wanted to hoist the trophy for a sixth time. “We can be better certainly through that middle period,” he said ahead of the next clash with England.

“There was some good bowling from their spinners. There’s areas we can certainly improve – batting out our overs would have been nice. “One run off the last two overs looked like it was going to cost us. To lose 4-1 wasn’t ideal to finish your innings.“So if we lost an early wicket, Mitch goes in and plays like an opener. If we lose two early ones, Smudge (Smith) is in. On this occasion, a terrific opening stand, the game‘s a little deeper so you’ve just to adjust out in the middle and adapt.”Source: Getty Images headtopics.com

While Test star Nathan Lyon declared he “honestly believes” Australia will play India in the final, Ponting didn’t miss the Aussies in his post-match appraisal after just managing to defend 388 against the Kiwis, a total that should be been at least 10 runs more.

