‘Deplorable’: Ponting blasts glaring Aussie issue

The stumbling finish, after a belligerent and unstoppable opening, was not lost on the team’s coaching staff in the wake of the thrilling victory that has set the Australians on course to a semi-final spot that seemed a long way away after consecutive losses to start the tournament.Join Kayo now and start streaming instantly >

Amid questions over whether Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne can play in the same side, and with injured all-rounder Marcus Stoinis nearing a return ahead of the next encounter with an embattled English outfit, more middle-order runs looms as crucial to ongoing success.

Australia has scored more than 350 in three successive games but mainly on the back of brilliant opening stands, including 259 from David Warner and Mitch Marsh against Pakistan and then 175 between Warner and Travis Head against the Kiwis.Warner is averaging more than 70 for the tournament, Marsh and Head both have hundreds, but Smith is battling to make a consistent impact, with 161 runs from six games, and he and Labuschagne have just one 50 each in the tournament so far. headtopics.com

With big scores dominating, batting coach Michael di Venuto said there was no doubt where the Aussies needed to get better if they wanted to hoist the trophy for a sixth time. “We can be better certainly through that middle period,” he said ahead of the next clash with England.

“There was some good bowling from their spinners. There’s areas we can certainly improve – batting out our overs would have been nice. “One run off the last two overs looked like it was going to cost us. To lose 4-1 wasn’t ideal to finish your innings.“So if we lost an early wicket, Mitch goes in and plays like an opener. If we lose two early ones, Smudge (Smith) is in. On this occasion, a terrific opening stand, the game‘s a little deeper so you’ve just to adjust out in the middle and adapt. headtopics.com

