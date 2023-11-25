Dental Bone Grafts Now Made from Artificial or Cow Bones

Dental bone grafts were in the past made from human bones but now artificial or even cow bones can be used instead. Use of cattle from country free of mad cow disease means product is safe, experts say, and patients can still donate blood. Bone cows, specially bred in mad cow-free Australia, are being used instead of human donors for dental and medical bone grafts.

While bovine grafts have been tested for spinal fusion, foot reconstructions and to fix skull traumas, the Australian versions are predominantly used in dental work to strengthen degraded jaws before tooth implants. Dental bone grafts in the past required the use of bone donated from the bodies of people who gave consent while alive or from the patient themselves. But now synthetic bones as well as xenografts – bone from animals including pigs or cattle – can often be used instead. Cow bones have become the most commonly used, but the next evolution is set to be artificial 3D-printed products





