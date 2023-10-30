Demons speak out, blast coach ‘rumours’

Oliver’s recent ill-discipline saw club discuss whether it would consider trading the superstar midfielder, despite his importance to the side, amid continued speculation over his behaviour.Join now and start streaming instantly >

“Club leaders have very clearly outlined to Clayton the behavioural expectations that we have of him, and these behaviours will be reviewed on a regular basis. It is the player leadership group, as well as Alan Richardson, Simon Goodwin and myself, who will decide if Clayton is meeting minimum behavioural expectations.

“The only valid information was that Simon was seen having a drink with some of our player leaders at the Sorrento Hotel which was hardly surprising, given his strong relationship with the players who were holidaying in the area over the summer break. headtopics.com

Separate to this, it is important to also put to an end, once and for all, the false rumours that have been circling for three years in the media about our AFL Senior Coach Simon Goodwin.

As supporters can see that while both the alleged behaviours of the players are serious in nature, they are unrelated. It would be totally inappropriate to take the accountability away from the players and the decisions they are alleged to have made by blaming either our cultural programs or cultural leaders.I wish to address the three years of allegations and innuendo suffered by Simon Goodwin, which are completely without basis or truth. headtopics.com

