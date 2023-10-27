Democratic congressman Dean Phillips launches primary challenge against Biden

The centrist third-term Minnesota congressman is expected to file paperwork to run in the primary contest in New Hampshire on Friday morning, the secretary of state’s office there confirmed Thursday.

Phillips so far has not articulated the policy differences between himself and Biden. Instead, he’s pointed to Biden’s age, saying a younger generation should be given the opportunity to lead. While Democrats nationally and in New Hampshire are asking “who” when they hear of Phillips’ campaign, Minnesota Democrats are asking “why.”

"A primary challenge only wastes the resources we need to defeat Donald Trump and the Maga extremists who are threatening our democracy," said Ken Martin, the Minnesota party's chair. "With so much on the line in 2024, including abortion rights and the very fate of democracy at home and abroad, undermining president Biden with a primary challenge is an unnecessary distraction and only serves to put the future of our country in jeopardy," she said.

