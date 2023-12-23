'Deluded' Joe Biden's Presidency: A Slow-Moving Car Crash

'Deluded' Joe Biden's presidency is a slow-moving car crash - his chances of beating Trump in a rematch are declining faster than his cognitive functions Joe Biden is simply not telling the truth when he says the only reason we all think Trump’s beating him in the polls is because we’re all reading the wrong polls, writes Piers Morgan.“Mr. President”, shouted a reporter as Joe Biden stumbled slowly toward his presidential SUV on a rainy night in Delaware on Sunday.

“Why are you losing to Trump in the polls?” The leader of the free world stopped in his tracks, looked momentarily bemused, then turned toward his questioner and replied: “You’re reading the wrong polls!” One second later, there was a loud bang as a random vehicle accidentally smashed into his presidential motorcade.It was a perfect metaphor: a presidency that’s become a slow-moving car crash.But when it comes to the analysis of polling, it would be more appropriate for President Biden to be charged with UID (under the influence of delusion





