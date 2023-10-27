Delays expected on Sydney's train network 'well into peak' after communication issue

In a statement, the Transport Management Centre said services had resumed running by 11am but added that "passengers should continue to allow for plenty of extra travel time".

"Passengers are also advised to listen to announcements and check information displays for service updates as stopping patterns may change at short notice," it said.Sydney Trains and NSW TrainLink posted on X, formerly Twitter, that services could stop at different platforms and trip times might take longer than scheduled.

