Delays and Budget Overruns in Queensland Infrastructure Projects

On time and on budget. It’s the holy grail for anyone trying to finish a project of any type or size, let alone a state government putting such emphasis on its growing $89 billion infrastructure pipeline that it’s slapped on a .The issue, as argued by them, is one of costs and productivity. Claims of project budgets being inflated by as much as 30 per cent as a direct result of the best practice approach are being thrown around, though with little concrete evidence.
“Governments cannot and should not get involved in the IR landscape unless it is in relation to their own employees,” chief executive Andrew Chapman wrote. Scott Hutchinson, the chairman of the Queensland-based building firm sharing his last name and the title of one of the country’s largest privately owned construction companies, has described efforts to blame unions as a “red herring”.that the real issue was in the amount of demand for construction work, and the shortage of workers to do it.
“Queenslanders need these projects built to secure our future. Queensland workers also deserve to know that both Labor and the LNP will commit to keeping BPICs in the long term”.Premier Steven Miles and his cabinet have given no suggestions otherwise, offering defences over days now that the scheme is simply a collection of the best wins negotiated by workers in various agreements across the state.
Queensland Infrastructure Delays Budget Overruns Cross River Rail Resentment Workers
Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »
Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »
Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »
Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »
Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »