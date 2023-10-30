Dekotora: the decorated trucks of Japan

has been documenting the misunderstood alternative culture based around brightly-coloured and neon-lit decorated trucks in Japanhere is often a distorted image built in people’s minds because the reality is unknown. For that reason, I have been documenting a number of subcultures, often feared or misunderstood. I like misfits, outcasts, those who don’t follow the norms.Recently I have been following an alternative culture incalled Dekotora.
Ito san’s Dekotora, Michinokumaru. He transports cars. Akita prefecture. Right; Ito san and his wife in his work Dekotora, Michinokumaru. Today, because of the regulations forbidding such decorations and the bad image it could give, only a few small businesses, such as fish or flower delivery, use those trucks for work. I mainly spent my time with the group Utamarokai, the largest, oldest and only group to have chapters all around Japan.The president, Tajima san, owns a very famous truck: Ichiban Boshi (first star) which starred in a series of films called “Torakku Yarō” (Truck Dude), with celebrity actor Bunta Sugawara.
Tajima Junichi, AKA “Kaicho”, president of Utamarokai. In this photo, he is in a truck that he has owned for more than 30 years, and that he continues to decorate. Tajima owns a dump truck company in Saitama and puts a lot of energy organising charity Dekotora events all over the country. He would like to change the image of the drivers, as well as encourage them to help others. Most of the charity events are related to the tsunami victims’ relief. As he accepts many outcasts in his club, he gives them a second chance to be part of society.Yoshi, 13, on his “Deko Chari” (decorated bicycle). Osaka prefecture. headtopics.com
You can find Dekotora today in music videos, video games or coffee or tofu commercials. Although this subculture is a closed world, they regularly have public events where they proudly show their creations. A lot of them are for charity, such as relief for 2011 earthquake victims, still in very precarious situations.