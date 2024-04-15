Defamation Judgment Reveals Scandal and Rape Allegations in Australian Parliament

The Bruce Lehrmann defamation judgment was based on one interview done by the Ten Network, which didn't even name the former Liberal staffer.

But he wasn't writing for them — he was writing for the open and fair-minded, laying out how he reached his conclusions. Justice Lee found there was intercourse, that Ms Higgins didn't consent, and that Mr Lehrmann was indifferent as to her lack of consent. She "selectively curated" material on her phone prior to handing it to Federal Police and told "untruths when it suited her".

