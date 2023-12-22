The barrister acting for former federal Liberal staffer Bruce Lehrmann says his client’s high-stakes defamation case against Network Ten and journalist Lisa Wilkinson is about “lies, damned lies and CCTV”, and the ripple effect of the interview at the centre of the case was profound.

Delivering his closing address to the Federal Court in Sydney on Friday, Lehrmann’s barrister, Steven Whybrow, SC, said a “virus of madness” spread after Ten aired the interview in February 2021 with his client’s former colleague, Brittany Higgins. That virus “seems to have infected the media and the political class”, he said, and led to the rights of his client ceasing to exist.The interview dropped “like a large stone in a pond”, Whybrow added, with ripples spreading across its surface. Re-casting a phrase often attributed to Mark Twain, Whybrow said the defamation case was about “lies, damned lies, and CCTV





