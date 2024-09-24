Debate Fallout: Harris Inches Ahead But Race Remains Tight

It’s been nearly two weeks since the first presidential debate, and the polls have reached their verdict on the fallout: The race remains very close.

In late July and August, she made steady gains. Those gains seem to have slowed, suggesting she’s mostly consolidated her potential support.If even a consensus debate victory can’t move the needle, it’s hard to see what would give either candidate a meaningful edge in the polls over the final stretch.polling average, 50 per cent to 47 per cent. As I mentioned, that’s about 1 point higher than it was before the debate.

Harris’ best news came in Pennsylvania, the largest and most important battleground state. There, eight pollsters we label “select,” meaning higher quality, found Harris ahead, on average, by 2.5 points. The news was somewhat better for Trump in Wisconsin, where polls from Marist and Quinnipiac found Harris ahead by only 1 point.

Election Debate Kamala Harris Polls Presidential Race

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



brisbanetimes / 🏆 13. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump-Harris debate live: Trump argues with moderators, while Harris defends her values in presidential debatePresidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are facing off as the race for the White House continues to heat up. Follow live.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Presidential debate LIVE UPDATE: Kamala Harris and Donald Trump meet for the first in Philadelphia debateWATCH LIVE: Kamala Harris and Donald Trump shook hands after they met for the first time but that was where the friendly formalities ended as they argued over the economy, abortion and crime rates. Follow live updates.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Presidential debate LIVE UPDATE: Kamala Harris and Donald Trump meet for the first in Philadelphia debateWATCH LIVE: Kamala Harris and Donald Trump shook hands after they met for the first time but that was where the friendly formalities ended as they argued over the economy, abortion and crime rates. Follow live updates.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Presidential debate LIVE UPDATE: Kamala Harris and Donald Trump meet for the first in Philadelphia debateWATCH LIVE: Kamala Harris and Donald Trump shook hands after they met for the first time but that was where the friendly formalities ended as they argued over the economy, abortion and crime rates. Follow live updates.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Presidential debate LIVE UPDATE: Kamala Harris and Donald Trump meet for the first in Philadelphia debateWATCH LIVE: Kamala Harris and Donald Trump shook hands after they met for the first time but that was where the friendly formalities ended as they argued over the economy, abortion and crime rates. Follow live updates.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

How to watch Donald Trump and Kamala Harris’ first US presidential debate on Seven and 7Plus7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »