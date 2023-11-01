Debate continues about use of engineered stone

ANDREW KLOHK: When we were cutting engineered stone dry, you could tell the brand of the stone by the smell. There would be dust in the air, the dust is that fine that it would stay in the air. ANDREW KLOHK: The oxygen level in my blood has dropped. I've developed an autoimmune issue now which is currently being investigated. I was initially diagnosed with stage two whereas now I've been bumped up to stage three.PATRICK BEGLEY: Unions have declared that from next year, their members will no longer work with engineered stone – the first boycotted material since asbestos.

MICHELLE BAXTER: We look at the incidence rate of workers who work with engineered stone contracting silicosis and its far higher than the rest of the industry or the rest of the workers who work with silica containing products.

PATRICK BEGLEY: It’s safe once installed but occupational hygienist Kate Cole says the risks of misuse are too high for workers cutting the product. CAESARSTONE ADVERTISEMENT: Caesarstone is driven by a steadfast commitment to serve as the trusted companion of every consumer...

The report also notes 23 of its overseas employees had been barred from working with dust due to confirmed or suspected lung diseases. PATRICK BEGLEY: Caesarstone says it has moved to manufacturing stone with 40 per cent or less crystalline silica and that these products should remain legal.MICHELLE BAXTER: It became apparent to us in examining the evidence that we were gathering and the voices we were hearing during our public consultation, that there was no safe threshold for crystalline silica in engineered stone, there was no scientific evidence to support that.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SMH: Debate Erupts Over Future of Universal Service Obligation in AustraliaThe Australian government is consulting with the telecommunications industry to determine the future of the universal service obligation (USO), which guarantees landline phone access to regional Australians. Telstra, the current provider, receives billions in funding from the government and rivals including Optus and TPG. However, there are calls to award the contract to another provider and allocate the $200 million annual funding to more modern communication technologies.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕

THEAGE: Debate Erupts Over Future of Universal Service Obligation in AustraliaThe Australian government is consulting with the telecommunications industry to determine the future of the universal service obligation (USO), which guarantees landline phone access to regional Australians. Telstra, the current provider, receives billions in funding from the government and rivals including Optus and TPG. However, there are calls to award the contract to another provider and allocate the $200 million annual funding to more modern communication technologies.

Source: theage | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Nikki Haley gains ground in polls ahead of third GOP debateSouth Carolina's Nikki Haley gains ground in the polls ahead of the third GOP debate next week. Ms Haley could be the biggest threat to former President Donald Trump’s frontrunner status. Donald Trump responded to her running by calling her “bird brain”.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Debate Erupts Over Four-Day Work Week ConceptA conversation between a Gen Zer and a Baby Boomer CEO about the four-day work week has sparked a heated debate about work culture and productivity.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: South Carolina’s Nikki Haley leading in polls ahead of third GOP debateSouth Carolina's Nikki Haley is leading in the polls ahead of the third GOP debate on November 8. “If you saw the polls today in Iowa, I am now in second place in Iowa ... I’ve got one more fella I’ve got to catch up to,” Ms Haley told reporters at a press conference.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Experts settle long-running shower debateSocial media has been awash with discourse on bathing culture.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕