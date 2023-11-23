HEAD TOPICS

Debate about 'Australian values' sparked by question on vetting process for Palestinians

A press conference by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has triggered a debate about “Australian values”, after a journalist asked about the vetting process for 860 Palestinians who have been granted visas. The Albanese government has come under fire over the visas, which have been granted to Palestinians in Gaza who have connections to Australia. But a journalist’s question about how the government was ensuring the visa recipients were 'aligned to Australian values and not anti-Semitic” caused outrage among the press pack, while Twitter commentators claimed the question was “disgusting” and Australia's values were “racism”, “genocide” and “bigotry”.

