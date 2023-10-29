Death of ‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry causes shock

Shock over the sudden death of Matthew Perry, troubled star of the beloved"Friends" sitcom, rippled from Hollywood to his boyhood home in Canada, where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the world would remember his"joy."

First responders found Perry unconscious in a hot tub at his house Saturday and were unable to revive him, law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times. Police confirmed they'd mounted a"death investigation for a male in his 50s."

"He brought so much joy to hundreds of millions of people around the world with his pitch perfect comedic timing and wry wit," broadcaster NBC, which aired"Friends," posted on social media site X."I'll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them," Trudeau posted on X. headtopics.com

There was no immediate public reaction from the rest of the"Friends" cast. But Mira Sorvino, who starred with Perry in 1994's television movie"Parallel Lives," quickly posted:"Oh no!!! Matthew Perry!! You sweet, troubled soul!!""Friends" followed the lives of six New Yorkers navigating adulthood, dating and careers. It was a mainstay of NBC's vaunted 1990s and early 2000s lineup and drew a massive global following.

He dedicated the book to"all of the sufferers out there," and wrote in the prologue:"I should be dead." TMZ, which first reported the news Saturday, said no drugs were found at the scene. The LA Times and TMZ both said there were no signs of foul play, citing anonymous sources.Perry was born in Massachusetts in 1969, then raised between Montreal and Los Angeles after his parents separated. headtopics.com

Friends and fans pay tributes to Friends star Matthew Perry7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry death: ‘devastated’ stars remember Friends actor after apparent drowningFriends co-stars and actors including Mira Sorvino and Selma Blair pay tribute to a ‘sweet, troubled soul’ Read more ⮕

Friends star Matthew Perry’s haunting final post before shock death7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Final photos of Friends star Matthew Perry in public before shock death aged 54 stunned world7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Heartbreaking detail in photo of Matthew Perry’s home after Friends star’s death7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry Friends co-star Maggie Wheeler shares message as actor’s final hours revealed7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕