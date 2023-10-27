Dear parents, before you know it, your Year 12 kids will be all grown up. Savour the moment

From the auctioneer’s spiel to the “Sold to the gentleman with the death stare”, the whole thing lasted less than three minutes. And by the end of it, as unsuccessful bidders melted away in light rain, my son Felix was a first-time homeowner. Yay!
He and Pip had hunted for months. Sent 11 contracts to their conveyancer. Agonised about upping budgets, lowering expectations. The stress took its toll, enough that during the pre-sale inspection of the 1970s apartment block in Elsternwick two Saturdays ago, Felix was crabby. Sven the agent approved: "Spiky is good auction energy."

Sven was right. Lix snapped out the first bid, at the top end of the price range. Then upped and upped without hesitation, face like an Easter Island statue.
Days later, Facebook threw me up a photo of Felix on his last day of school before VCE exams in 2012. I loved the timing, the visual reminder that the 17-year-old boy in the tie and striped blazer, hands in pockets, was on the cusp of turning into a man with a good job and someone magical he loves enough to buy a place with.
As a parent, knowing your child is creating a world of their choosing is a fantastic feeling. It’s not pride. I love it when they’re proud of themselves but think from a parent pride can bring unhealthy pressure and unrealistic expectations.
What I feel is more joy and probably relief all those lasagnes, lectures, wet Sunday dawns at junior footy, splashy beer vomits from top bunks, that one mad dash to Cabrini with bones sticking out of an arm snapped like a pencil were worth it.

Right now, tens of thousands of Year 12 students are mired in exams. Theirs is almost the easier job – prepared by schools and 12 years of education, they have all the answers inside them whether they know it or not.