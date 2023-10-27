Dear Mr Speaker, what are we to do about the honourable gentlemen for Sexpest North?

‘At this rate the UK parliament feels so degenerate, and in such a darkly farcical way, that it could easily be the subject of a South Park episode.’‘At this rate the UK parliament feels so degenerate, and in such a darkly farcical way, that it could easily be the subject of a South Park episode.

With the supremely practised efficiency of an F1 pit crew, the Conservative party is once again rolling out the suspected-scumbag protocol. Blunt has had the whip withdrawn – a piece of arcane styling that always makes it sound like the person in question has merely breached some in-group etiquette – and been told to stay away from the parliamentary estate, which is physically crumbling but otherwise increasingly feels like a fine example of a bail hostel in the gothic style.

I often wonder if part of the problem is the way the political media puts these things, which often seems to be exclusively in terms of how one powerful man has caused a “headache” for an even more powerful man. Google the phrase “byelection headache” and you will see how prime ministers are forever being given this twee, low-level ailment by rascals who have simply groped some office fodder a couple of decades their junior, or got themselves imprisoned for sex offences. headtopics.com

Even so, given that some form of alleged sexual misconduct has been the most popular cause for forcing byelections of late, perhaps it’s time to retire the “headache” cliche. The very idea that those accused of sexual misconduct are “giving” the prime minister anything suggests it’s just a cleverly calculated means to an end.

Or maybe – maybe – time would be better spent establishing why this stuff keeps happening in our seat of democratic government. At this rate the UK parliament feels so degenerate, and in such a darkly farcical way, that it could easily be the subject of a South Park episode. The percentage of 650 MPs accused of deeply unpleasant things is surely miles out of whack with almost any other (legal) workplace in the country. headtopics.com

