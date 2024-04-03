Deaf and Mute Teenager Communicates Through Photography

With no chance to learn formal sign language, Asom Khan, who is deaf and mute, uses his own version to communicate with friends and family in Bangladesh. In 2017, a crying Asom Khan became the face of Myanmar’s refugees. Now 15, he has discovered his own passion for photography. His own sign language of sweeping, dramatised gestures is rarely fully understood by those outside Asom Khan’s closest friends and family but the 15-year-old is able to speak through his art and photography.

Living in a small village of south-east Bangladesh, Khan takes photos to share the stories of his community – of his elderly neighbors, disabled people, and of women at work and in times of crisis

