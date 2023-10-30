Deadline Aussies don’t want to miss

The ATO is urging anyone wishing to lodge their own 2022/2023 tax return to move quickly or risk a fine, with the October 31 cut-off point fast approaching.

The deadline only applies to those planning on submitting their own return, while those with a tax agent have until May 15 next year to file. Up to two million people have yet to ‘self-lodge’ their returns. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Nicholas Eagar

Most people who earn more than the tax-free threshold, which sits at $18,200, are required to lodge a tax return, with failure to do so amounting in a fine. The representative data, based on interviews with 500 sole traders, shows almost one in two self-employed workers are yet to submit their tax return despite the deadline being hours away. headtopics.com

“Our research shows sole traders spend an average of six hours on financial admin every week,” he said.

Australian Agriculture Minister Optimistic About Lifting China's Tariffs on Australian ProductsAgriculture Minister Murray Watt expresses confidence that China will lift further tariffs on Australian products, as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese prepares to visit Beijing. While China has agreed to review tariffs on Australian wines, efforts are ongoing to ease tensions and remove embargoes on other commodities such as lobster, beef, and sheep. Read more ⮕

Aussies reporting ‘tax paralysis’With a tax deadline looming, one particular group of workers is delaying their annual return due to “tax paralysis”, according to new data. Read more ⮕

World Cup ‘comes alive’ as hot Aussies survive record-breaking classic against New Zealand7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Aussies to be slugged more for internetMillions of Australians could be doing a double-take upon receiving their next home internet bill, as major telcos lift their prices for lower-speed NBN plans – though others will see a reduction. Read more ⮕

Fears grow for Aussies stuck in GazaFears are growing for an Adelaide family trapped in Gaza as the war intensifies with Israel. Read more ⮕

'Tax paralysis': Why nearly half of self-employed Aussies haven't completed their returnSole traders are spending about six to seven hours on financial admin each week﻿, the independent data confirmed. Read more ⮕