Dead cats and hairdryers: Dominic Cummings’ evidence to Covid inquiry

“He had a divorce to finalise and was grappling with financial problems from that plus his girlfriend’s spending plans for the No 10 flat,” he added. “An ex-girlfriend a big deal”, that he thought it would “be like swine flu” and the main danger was talking the economy into a slump.

He said it was “astonishing” that the then deputy chief medical officer, Jenny Harries, told the BBC in 2021 she had “never been in any government meeting” where it was suggested at the start of the pandemic, given the volume of charts demonstrating it.Johnson asked the top scientists Sir Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance if Covid could be destroyed by blowing a “special hairdryer” up the nose, according to Cummings.

Cummings wrote: “I was desperate and said something like: ‘If you’ve got Covid and you kill the queen, you’re finished.’ Cleo said she would not let him get in the car. He agreed not to go.” In June 2021, No 10 denied the story.Cummings claimed that when Johnson insisted on workers going back to their offices in July 2021, “he was under constant bombardment from his newspaper friends to get commuters back because it was hitting their profits hard”.

He claimed that after he left Downing Street, officials told him that “the management of No 10 collapsed and parties became routine”. However, he wrote that he was never interviewed by police, either as an attendee or a witness, over Partygate or fined for attending gatherings in No 10.

