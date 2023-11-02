‘Dead and buried’: Aussies ignore Bairstow incident

“I can’t imagine anything’s gonna come up with Jonny (Bairstow). It’s dead and buried, something that we don’t really talk about, we don’t discuss,” he said. “I don’t think anyone’s view or thoughts have changed on the decision on what happened and we just move on.

Labuschagne said it was a “shock” that England found itself on the brink of elimination from the semi-final stage after only managing a solitary win in six matches. “But one thing that does mean is they’re dangerous. If there’s ever a team that’s dangerous when they’re down and out, it’s England.

Marnus Labuschagne has been Australia’s most consistent run-scorer in one day cricket over the last two months, but his scoring rate has been heavily scrutinised. Picture: Arun Sankar / AFP Labuschagne said he was continuing to work on starting his innings quickly but had confidence from his consistent run-scoring form since his return to the ODI side in South Africa in September.

