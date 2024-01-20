De Minaur wins again with crowd buzzing!

Four months after hitting the wall against Daniil Medvedev at the US Open, Alex de Minaur is feeling fresher than ever as he bids to break through a big barrier at Melbourne Park. The Sydneysider star will seek to reach the quarterfinals at the Australian Open for the first time when he tackles Medvedev’s great mate Andrey Rublev on Rod Laver Arena tonight.

De Minaur copped the harshest of lessons in New York last September when he effectively broke down midway through what was developing into a classic against Medvedev





