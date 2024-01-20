De Minaur cruises past Italian star

Fans have called out the Australian Open with its ticketing provider Ticketmaster charging up to $5999 for the best seats, more than a week out from the championship match. It would cost you at least $1999 to get in the door – for a single seat right at the top of Rod Laver Arena – but you could spend the same for a top-tier seat for the women’s final a night earlier. The minimum price to get in for that match is $499.





FOXSportsAUS » / 🏆 24. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alex de Minaur's Expectations at the Australian OpenA preview of Alex de Minaur's chances at the Australian Open and his potential opponents in the early rounds.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Alex de Minaur to face tough opponent in Australian OpenAlex de Minaur, the local highlight of the Australian Open, will face one-time Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic in the first round of the tournament. If he wins, he will face Matteo Arnaldi or Adam Walton in the second round.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Alex de Minaur advances as Milos Raonic retires hurt at Australian OpenNo.10 seed Alex de Minaur advances to the second round after Milos Raonic retires hurt in the third set. Naomi Osaka loses her return match. Raonic faced hip issues and his retirement raises concerns about his future in the tournament.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

New Rule Divides Players and Delights Fans at Australian OpenA new rule allowing spectators to enter arenas and take their seats between each game – rather than every second game when there is a change of ends – is delighting fans but dividing players at this year’s Australian Open.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

De Minaur's Form Gives Him Confidence Ahead of Raonic ClashAustralian tennis player Alex de Minaur is in great form and confident as he prepares to face Milos Raonic in the opening round of the tournament. Despite Raonic's past success, de Minaur believes he can defeat the Canadian and continue his strong performance in the Australian Open.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

De Minaur gears up for Milo Raonic clashPat Rafter, former tennis player, is participating in the Australian Padel Open in Sydney. Rafter, who won the Australian Open doubles championship 25 years ago, showcased his skills on a Padel court, displaying similarities to his prime tennis days.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »