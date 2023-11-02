Days of storms to hit bushfire zones

“Starting tomorrow, multiple days of storms across the Darling Downs and southern interior will bring much-needed rainfall of 10-30mm across fire-affected areas, with isolated higher totals likely,” it said.The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts up to 30mm of rain to fall over the weekend, including Saturday. Picture: Bureau of MeteorologyMeanwhile, in NSW, the bureau forecasts storms to return to the northern districts, the tablelands and the ACT on Friday.

“Severe storms possible with large hail and damaging winds in North West Slopes and Plains and heavy rain and damaging winds in northeast NSW,” the bureau forecast on Thursday. Queensland Fire and Rescue Service issued a “prepare to leave” alert for the Carnarvon Gorge, Buckland, Consuelo, Rewan and surrounding areas at 10.47am on Thursday.“You should not expect a firefighter at your door. Firefighting aircraft are helping ground crews.”

Meanwhile, authorities have also warned residents not to return to Cherry Gully near Warwick, The Glen, Silverwood, Dalveen, Colosseum and Mount Tom near Miriam Vale. Firefighters continue to manage bushfires in the Southern Downs area near the Queensland-NSW border. Picture: NCA NewsWire / John Gass“The fire near Hopgoods Rd, Elbow Valley is still burning,” QFES stated.Those properties between Pikedale Rd, New England Highway and across to Cullendore Rd, including Old Stanthorpe Rd, are also not safely accessible.It is travelling towards Colosseum and Fingerboard Rd. If you left the area, it is not safe to return.

