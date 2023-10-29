Day of the dead and acts of devotion: photos of the weekend

Charlotte Rampling receives the Espiga de Honor award during the closing ceremony during Seminci Valladolid 2023A volunteer removes rose petals from the holy sarovar (lake) after a helicopter showered rose petals over the Golden TemplePalestinian volunteers prepare meals for families displaced from the northern and central parts of the city to the south due to Israeli attacksPolice clash with Supporters of Bangladesh Nationalist party during a protest rally demanding the resignation of prime...

Charlotte Rampling receives the Espiga de Honor award during the closing ceremony during Seminci Valladolid 2023A volunteer removes rose petals from the holy sarovar (lake) after a helicopter showered rose petals over the Golden TemplePalestinian volunteers prepare meals for families displaced from the northern and central parts of the city to the south due to Israeli attacksPolice clash with Supporters of Bangladesh Nationalist party during a protest rally demanding the resignation of prime minister Sheikh Hasina

A day by day account of week three of the Israel-Hamas warAid trucks trickle into Gaza while poll suggests dip in support among Israelis for immediate ground invasion Read more ⮕

Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 612Russia loses brigade’s worth of troops in push for Avdiivka, says Zelenskiy; heavy shelling hits Kherson; Macron condemns Orbán’s meeting with Putin Read more ⮕

Racing tips: Cox Plate and Spring Champion Stakes dayThe Spring Carnival is rolling on and Saturday brings the Cox Plate at The Valley and Royal Randwick's Spring Champion Stakes. Read more ⮕

Mixed day for global stocks as oil prices rallyGlobal stocks were mixed Friday following uneven earnings as worries over the Middle Eastern conflict lifted oil prices. Read more ⮕

Big four banks make dire rates day predictionIn dire news for Australians struggling with the cost of living crisis, economists from all of the big four banks are all tipping interest rates will rise again in November. Read more ⮕

‘Perfect’ Jackie O snap cements race day trendAn Australian designer has taken this year’s Spring Racing by storm, with countless attendees being spotted in her stunning gowns every weekend. Read more ⮕