David Willey ends England career after missing out on central contract

Willey, whose most recent performances have been one of the few positives in a desultory series of displays that have left England bottom of the World Cup table, was the sole member of the squad in India to miss out when the new batch of central contracts were handed out a week ago.
Vaughan pulled no punches on the BBC’s Test Match Special when he said: “ been England’s best player in the last three games. England have given out 29 contracts and he wasn’t worthy of a one-year contract, which I found staggering. The way he’s been treated in this World Cup has been disgraceful.
England’s managing director of men’s cricket, Rob Key, admitted Willey – who has taken five wickets in three games and delivered the best economy rate of the six fast bowlers England have used in India – “wasn’t best pleased” about the contracts snub. The player channelled his growing frustrations in the perfect way in Lucknow against the hosts at the weekend, taking a fine haul of three for 45 including star batter Virat Kohli for a duck, but has now resolved to walk away.
