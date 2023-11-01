David Willey ends England career after missing out on central contract

Willey, whose most recent performances have been one of the few positives in a desultory series of displays that have left England bottom of the World Cup table, was the sole member of the squad in India to miss out when the new batch of central contracts were handed out a week ago.

Vaughan pulled no punches on the BBC’s Test Match Special when he said: “ been England’s best player in the last three games. England have given out 29 contracts and he wasn’t worthy of a one-year contract, which I found staggering. The way he’s been treated in this World Cup has been disgraceful.

England’s managing director of men’s cricket, Rob Key, admitted Willey – who has taken five wickets in three games and delivered the best economy rate of the six fast bowlers England have used in India – “wasn’t best pleased” about the contracts snub. The player channelled his growing frustrations in the perfect way in Lucknow against the hosts at the weekend, taking a fine haul of three for 45 including star batter Virat Kohli for a duck, but has now resolved to walk away.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEAGE: Maxwell out of England World Cup clash after golf cart accidentStar all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of Australia’s next World Cup clash after losing his grip on a moving golf buggy and suffering a concussion.

Source: theage | Read more ⮕

SMH: Maxwell out of England World Cup clash after golf cart accidentStar all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of Australia’s next World Cup clash after losing his grip on a moving golf buggy and suffering a concussion.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Freak golf buggy accident rules Maxwell out of World Cup clash with EnglandAustralian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will miss their World Cup match with England due to concussion after falling off a golf cart this week

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

BRISBANETIMES: Maxwell out of England World Cup clash after golf cart accidentStar all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of Australia’s next World Cup clash after losing his grip on a moving golf buggy and suffering a concussion.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Glenn Maxwell to miss Cricket World Cup match against EnglandGlenn Maxwell is under concussion protocols for up to eight days after his second freak accident in the past year.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: ‘Life isn’t easy’: Mary Earps says England will learn from defeat by BelgiumThe England goalkeeper Mary Earps says “great teams are made” by their defeats and that the Lionesses will learn from their 3-2 loss against Belgium

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕